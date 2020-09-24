Dean Jones dead Justin Langer tribute Australia cricket news

An emotional Justin Langer has revealed that Dean Jones was poised to join him on Australia’s cricket coaching team in a bid for glory at next year’s Twenty20 World Cup.

Langer, whose national career started as Jones’ was winding down, had spoken to his idol recently on FaceTime during a memorable lunch with fellow greats Tom Moody and Geoff Marsh.

“After speaking to Jonesy for 5-10 minutes, that’s when I thought about how great he’d be at one of those mentor roles,” Australia coach Langer told reporters on Friday.

“The text message after it (from Jones) was: ‘Boys, thank you so much for thinking about me. I’m so jealous, I wish I was with you right now.’

“It was one of the great afternoons of my life.”

Australian cricket coach Justin Langer. (Getty)

Langer cited Jones as a hero who had revolutionised the game and said he had felt “embarrassed” after taking one of the national batting spots from him.

Legendary batsman Jones died after a heart attack in Mumbai on Thursday, leaving the cricket world in shock.

“So sadly that’s not going to happen,” Langer said of Jones’ imminent coaching role.

“But the things I’ve learned from him, the legacy he leaves to Australian cricket and Australian cricketers won’t be lost on us.

“He’s helped me as Australian coach over the years.

“He could have brought so much to us.”

Tony Jones pays tribute to Dean Jones

Jones’ commentary colleague, Brett Lee, performed CPR on the 59-year-old in an attempt to save his life.

Langer had spoken to Lee after the traumatic incident.

“There’s not a nicer or more popular bloke than Brett Lee so I can’t imagine what he’s been through overnight,” Langer said.

“It is very raw at the moment.

“He was a good friend to a lot of us.

“My best mate died two or three years ago from a sudden heart attack.

“My heart goes to him (Lee) and Deano’s family as well.

“It’s a shocking time.

“He was one of my heroes.

“The cricket world will be so sad.”

Australian cricket legend Dean Jones dies, aged 59

Langer chuckled while remembering the brash, flamboyant nature of Jones and the way he had influenced the modern game.

“Oakley sunglasses back then with Jonesy, he revolutionised the game.

“Now it’s very rare for a player not to wear sunglasses.

“I didn’t even know what sunglasses were before Dean Jones came along.”

But Jones was both style and substance and Langer still speaks in awe of his famous 210 in oppressive conditions in Madras in 1986.

It remains the highest Test score by an Australian player in India.

“It’s the stuff of legend,” Langer said.

“Talk about physical and mental toughness.

“It makes us smile, it takes your breath away.

“With Jonesy, we often talk about the flamboyance and the running between the wickets but he was a great player.

“He was something else – his energy, his strut.

“He was intimidating, a competitor.

“A legend.

“He was bigger than life.”