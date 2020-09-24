Dave East and BM Millie Colon Expecting Their Second Child Together

Instagram

Even though the ‘Type of Time’ rapper does not make any official announcement about her pregnancy, he takes to his Instagram account to wish his baby mama a happy birthday.

Dave East is about to become a father for the second time. The “Type of Time” rapper and his baby mama, Millie Colon, are expecting their second child together as the latter debuted her baby bump while celebrating her birthday on Thursday, September 24.

In some footage taken during the celebration, Dave could be seen happily dancing with Millie as some of the guests there joined in the fun. Her baby bump was not seen in the video, but one picture showed Dave cradling her bump along with another female guest.

Millie looked glowing in a tight mini white dress that she combined with a pink cardigan. Meanwhile, Dave went color-coordinated with her as he donned a white T-shirt, a pink cap and pants. He accessorized his look with several chains hanging around his neck as well as a silver watch and ring.

<br />

Even though Dave did not make any announcement about Millie’s pregnancy, he did wish her a happy birthday through his Instagram account. “Thank You For Everything Mama. Happy Birthday U Da Realest,” the hip-hop musician wrote alongside a photo of them together.

<br />

Dave and Millie are already parents to 4-year-old daughter Kairi Chanel Brewster.

Dave and Millie have been dating on-and-off for a couple of years and their relationship was far from the word smooth. Back in 2017, the rapper accused her of not taking care of their daughter. “Her mother, Milagrito Colon, has never purchased Enfamil, diapers, any hospital costs etc,” he said at the time. “Yesterday, she brought 10 police officers to my home where I live telling them I kidnapped my own child. She tells the police I’m on drugs, I’m a gang member, and my father’s on drugs.”

Despite the issues, the two ended up getting back together though Dave later announced last year that they had broken up again. Their split, however, didn’t last long.