Dana White on Colby Covington’s controversial remarks: ‘I don’t know if I heard anything racist that he said’

After settling his score and defeating rival Tyron Woodley at UFC Vegas 11, Colby Covington received a call from President Donald Trump during a post-show interview he was conducting. A career-highlight for the former interim welterweight champion quickly turned to controversy when he got into a highly contentious war of words with current 170-pound titlist Kamaru Usman.

Covington then took it a step too far when he addressed Usman’s home country of Nigeria.

“Who did you get a call from?” Covington said to Usman. “Did you get a call from, freaking, your little tribe? Did they give you some smoke signals for you? You’re a joke, Marty Fakenewsman!”

HALE: Covington’s xenophobia and bigotry are not OK, even if you think it’s an act

Covington didn’t stop there during his post-fight press conference, calling Woodley, who is Black and supports the Black Lives Matter movement, “a communist, a Marxist, [someone] standing up for lifelong criminals.”

UFC President Dana White said at the conclusion of Saturday’s event that he would allow his fighters to continue to speak their minds. As the comments have picked up steam, with Covington being labeled a racist by his fellow competitors, White was asked again for his reaction at Thursday’s UFC 253 pre-fight press conference. White doubled down on his comments and feels Covington said nothing wrong.

“These guys all have their own causes, things, their own beliefs,” White said. “We don’t muzzle anybody here. We let everybody speak their mind. I don’t know what he said that was racist. I don’t know if I heard anything racist that he said.”

One of the fighters who spoke out against Covington was middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, who sat next to White at the presser, and was one of three black fighters who spoke out against Covington at Wednesday’s virtual media day.

“It just shows you the landscape of the media, what it is right now,” Adesanya said. “I made a joke about dropping [Yoel] Romero like the Twin Towers and everyone lost their mind, even if I said it was a joke and it was pretty funny, but people took it as I was being offensive and like, digging — but I was making a joke.

“This guy [Covington] has directly insulted my culture, my brother, and many other cultures, and no one says anything, but it just shows you a mirror. Shows you a mirror to you guys. So, yeah. I don’t really care. Kamaru Usman broke his jaw [when they fought at UFC 245], so I don’t really care.”

White also got asked whether he would agree that it’s blatantly wrong if any fighter makes a racist comment. White took offense to the question.

“Of course, c’mon,” White said. “I’m not going to play these games with you guys.”