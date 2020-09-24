D.L. Hughley: Jada Pinkett Smith’s Relationship w/ August Alsina Was Predatory!!

Bradley Lamb
Comedian D.L. Hughley has Jada Pinkett Smith’s entanglement with younger singer August Alsina “Predatory.”

“I’m not in anyone’s relationship business but when they [Will and Jada] were saying, ‘He was mentally sick and he was emotionally sick’ — that’s predatory,” said Hughley in a newly resurfaced DJ Vlad interview.

Hughley continues: “If you’re sick, physically ill, he’s emotionally [ill] – and then the damage you do, like this dude [Alsina] was talking about killing himself. It isn’t just you having an affair or whatever you do, it’s that in your wake because you felt bad, that dude [Alsina] was f*cked up behind it.”

