Craig Bellamy in high-level talks to join Brisbane Broncos in 2022: report

The Broncos are reportedly confident of luring Craig Bellamy away from Melbourne following secret talks with the super coach to join the club.

Brisbane officials and Bellamy have been in high-level negotiations for the past month with the Storm mentor said to be seriously considering a coaching director role with the club from 2022, according to The Courier Mail.

The Broncos have a plan to replace Anthony Seibold with Kevin Walters as head coach, with Bellamy to oversee the club’s football operations and coaching.

Bellamy has rejected the Broncos three times already but it’s understood the multiple premiership winner is entering a different phase of his life and the opportunity would place him closer to his children and grandchildren on the Gold Coast after a recent health ordeal involving his family.

It’s believed the Broncos deal is worth around $5 million for five years with the coach informing Melbourne about the offer. He still has one year left on his Storm contract and turns 61 in a matter of weeks.

It’s not the first time the Broncos have come calling for the highest paid coach in the NRL.

They tried to poach him in 2009, 2011 and the latest in 2018 in a bid to become Wayne Bennett’s successor.

Bellamy has not agreed to terms with the Broncos at this stage and the Storm is said to be scrambling to match the Broncos offer to prevent him from leaving.

“I’m not sure what Craig will do,” Melbourne chairman Matt Tripp said.

“I am prepared to design a similar role for Craig in 2022 and beyond in terms of what the Broncos would be offering.”