‘Covid had the courage to challenge me’ – Ibrahimovic confirms positive coronavirus test

AC Milan have confirmed that Zlatan Ibrahimovic has tested positive for Covid-19 and will be taking in a period of quarantine.

The 38-year-old must self-isolate after seeing it revealed that he is a carrier of the coronavirus – though he responded to the news in typical style.

“I tested negative to Covid yesterday and positive today. No symptoms whatsoever. Covid had the courage to challenge me. Bad idea,” Ibrahimovic wrote on Twitter.

I tested negative to Covid yesterday and positive today. No symptoms what so ever. Covid had the courage to challenge me. Bad idea — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) September 24, 2020

The enigmatic Swedish striker is the only member of playing and coaching staff at San Siro to have posted a positive test.

An enforced break means that Ibrahimovic will play no part in Milan’s upcoming fixtures.

A statement from the Serie A club on their official website read: “Zlatan Ibrahimovic has tested positive for Covid-19 following a second round of swab tests ahead of tonight’s Europa League qualifying game against Norwegian side Bodø/Glimt.

“The club has informed the relevant authorities and the player has been promptly placed in quarantine at home.

“All other team members and staff have tested negative.”

Ibrahimovic has enjoyed a productive opening to the 2020-21 campaign for Milan.

He has made two appearances so far, scoring three goals.

He opened his account for the season in a Europa League qualifier against Shamrock Rovers, before then bagging a Serie A brace against Bologna.

The self-proclaimed ‘Benjamin Button’ of modern day football had been looking to kick on from that point, having agreed to extend his second spell with the Rossoneri.

He said after finding the target against Bologna: “I’m fine, I’m working, this is the second official match.

“We won, I could have scored more goals. If I was 20, I would have scored another two. I’m like Benjamin Button, I was born old and I die young.”

Ibrahimovic added on Milan as a collective: “We are not yet at 100 per cent, we still made some mistakes that we usually wouldn’t.

“Today it was important to win the first game and start well. Our goal is to do better than last year.

“The young players are doing well; they work, they listen, they have discipline, they know that you have to suffer, work and be focused every day.

“This year we have to think one game at a time and do well, play confidently and play every game like a final. The goal is to stay high in the table.

“I like to have responsibility. The biggest pressure comes from myself. I don’t want anyone to talk about my age, I want everyone to be judged on the same level – I don’t want any favours because I’m 38.”