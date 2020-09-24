Covid-19 Live Updates: Undercutting Scientists, Trump Says Tightening Vaccine Guidelines ‘Sounds Like a Political Move’

The protests in the Kenosha Unified School District involve only a fraction of the city’s 1,600 teachers, but they underscore the deep worries of many teachers nationally about returning to classrooms during the pandemic. Studies have found that, because of age, obesity or other health factors, as many as a third of teachers may be at risk of severe illness if they become infected with the virus.

“Educators in Kenosha and everywhere want nothing more than to be with our students, but it is utterly unsafe to do so at this ,” Tanya Kitts-Lewinski, the president of the teachers’ union said at a school board meeting on Tuesday night. She said that teachers were tired of being blamed for the difficulty of reopening schools safely.

The school board in Kenosha decided in July to start the year virtually. After parents demanded in-person instruction, the board reversed itself in August, deciding to offer students the choice of full- classroom learning or full- remote learning. The teachers’ union criticized that decision, saying it put teachers and students at risk.

Wisconsin is experiencing a spike in cases, with an increase of about 150 percent in the past week compared with the average two weeks earlier. Most of the other urban districts in the state, including Racine, Milwaukee, Green Bay and Madison, started the year with virtual classes. In Kenosha, the state’s third-largest district, at least five students or staff members have tested positive for the virus since school started Sept. 14, according to updates on the district website.

Kenosha, which has been racked by protests over police brutality in recent weeks, is not the first city to experience teacher protests over Covid-19 policies. In two towns in Massachusetts, teachers refused to show up for training at the start of the year, citing concerns about safety.

The Kenosha district said it hoped to return all of its 41 schools to in-person instruction by next week.

Federal health officials on Wednesday reported a sharp drop in the number of children from low-income families who received dental care, vaccinations and preventive screenings this spring, after the pandemic began, compared with the same period last year. A data analysis found there were 1.7 million fewer vaccinations given to Medicaid beneficiaries 2 or younger, a drop of 22 percent, and 3.2 million fewer screenings to detect autism or developmental delays, a drop of 44 percent.

As public health officials raise alarms about surging coronavirus cases among young people, a new study by researchers from four U.S. universities suggests that Americans under 25 are most likely to believe virus-related misinformation about the severity of the disease and how it originated. In a survey of 21,196 people across the country, respondents 18 to 25 had an 18 percent probability of believing a false claim, compared with 9 percent for those over 65.

Wall Street’s sell-off resumed on Wednesday as a drop in the shares of large technology companies dragged stocks to their fifth decline in the last six sessions. The S & P 500 fell more than 2 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite dropped 3 percent.