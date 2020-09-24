Coronavirus shuts down Colorado football, all athletics

The Colorado Buffaloes football team, along with all other athletics programs at the university, has been shut down for a minimum of two weeks due to a County of Boulder order that prohibits large gatherings of university students aged 18-22 and begins at 4 p.m. Thursday local time.

The official statement from the county reads:

“This order is issued based on evidence of increasing occurrence and transmission of COVID-19 within Boulder County, specifically among CU Boulder students aged between 18 to 22 years old, collegiate group home occupants and visitors, and occupants and visitors of residences with documented histories of public health order violations in the Hill neighborhood of Boulder, and in particular violations involving large gatherings without face coverings or social distancing. “The dangers of COVID-19 are exacerbated because some individuals who contract the virus, especially those in the 18 to 22 year old range, may be pre-symptomatic, asymptomatic, or have mild symptoms and may not be aware they carry the coronavirus. “This Order is based on scientific evidence and best practices regarding the most effective approaches to slow the transmission of communicable diseases generally and COVID-19 specifically, and evidence that the age, condition, and health of a significant portion of the population within Boulder County are at risk for serious health complications, including death, from COVID-19.”

Colorado is a member of the Pac-12, the conference that postponed football and other fall sports on Aug. 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic but could announce a fall football calendar later on Thursday. It was previously reported the conference will request that football teams practice for six weeks before returning to competitive play. That, theoretically, would leave Colorado idle for eight total weeks until the Buffaloes face an opponent if the Pac-12 reveals a schedule today or Friday.

Per Kyle Bonagura of ESPN, Colorado director of football operations Bryan McGinnis was handed a fine last week after he violated a public health order by failing to acquire a large group permit for a 100-player hike.