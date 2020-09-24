Coronavirus Australia live updates September 25: Victorian premier warns no ‘massive steps’ out of lockdown; Andrews to speak at hotel quarantine inquiry; Chinese company says coronavirus vaccine ready by early 2021

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has warned the state to not expect major changes in the next step out of lockdown.

Victoria recorded 12 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, down from 15 the day before.

Two further people, both women aged in their 80s, died as a result of the pandemic, bringing the state’s death toll to 773.

The 14-day rolling average for Melbourne is now 26.7 down from 32.8 yesterday.

The average for regional Victoria has also dropped to 1.1 down from 1.6 with 20 active cases remaining in regional government areas.

There are now 20,076 confirmed aggregate cases of coronavirus in Victoria since the beginning of the pandemic, and just 532 total active virus cases across the state.

But Mr Andrews said while restrictions would ease after Sunday, Victorians would not see “massive steps” out of lockdown.

“The strategy is working, we are well on track on Sunday to make some further announcements and I’d just wanted to make the point that Sunday will not be a day of massive steps, the roadmap does not speak to that, it is not a day when we essentially throw the doors open,” he said.