Corey Gamble’s ‘Daughter’ Causes Tension Between Him and Kris Jenner

In a new episode, which will air on Thursday, September 24, Corey apparently attempts to teach the momager a lesson for not helping him raise their new puppy.

Kris Jenner wants Corey Gamble to fully pay his attention to her. In a new clip from an upcoming of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians“, Kris is seen being jealous because her boyfriend seems to be too occupied with his new lady, a puppy named Bridgette.

In the episode, which will air on Thursday, September 24, Corey apparently attempts to teach the self-proclaimed momager a lesson for not helping him raise their new puppy. “Kris is the one that wanted the dog, but I’m doing 99.7 percent of all dog duties,” Corey shares in a confessional. “So, what I think I got to do now is, all the attention that I used to give Kris, I think I gotta just give it all to Bridgette.”

He proceeds with his plan when the two have lunch at Geoffrey’s. He says when they arrive at the restaurant, “Let me get your door, my little sweetheart.” Upon seeing that, Kris asks him, “What happened to my door?”

Not stopping there, Corey’s attempt to make Kris jealous continues as he calls Bridgette with several pet names such as “pumpkin” and “daughter.” He further stuns Kris as he tells her his plans with Bridgette. “Bridgette’s so happy to be here. I want to take her to Palm Springs, I want to take her to a Lakers game. I’m going to call Patek [Philippe] and see if I can get her a watch made,” he explains.

At one point, Kris asks her boyfriend, “Are you insane?” To that, Corey replies, “I mean, no. I’m insane for her.” The response prompts Kris to realize that she apparently “has some competition.”





“Competition? No one comes before Bridgette,” Corey jokingly shuts down Kris. “There’s Bridgette, then the world. She’s number one and you’re Kris.”