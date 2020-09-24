College football Week 4: Picks and preview

College football season in the age of COVID-19 moves on with the SEC’s debut and more postponements. Including a biggie — Notre Dame. Still, there are plenty of teams from The Associated Press Top 25 in action this weekend (see their rankings).
Here’s a look at our previews and predictions (spreads courtesy of BetOnline.ag) involving Top 25 teams and other intrigue games from Week 4. All times Eastern.
No. 23 Kentucky (0-0) at No. 8 Auburn (0-0), Saturday, Noon, SEC Network
Here we go. The SEC is set to kick off. The conference appears confident it can have as normal a season as possible. Auburn won games last season with Bo Nix (2,542 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, six interceptions in 2019) as a freshman, and that experience should only be beneficial. Kentucky will be aiming for a fifth straight winning season, but must do so without versatile star Lynn Bowden Jr.
Prediction: Auburn (-7 1/2)
No. 13 UCF (1-0) at East Carolina (0-0), Saturday, Noon, ABC
The Knights looked strong en route to a 49-21 win at Georgia Tech in their season opener last weekend. For those who have not seen quarterback Dillon Gabriel (417 passing yards, four touchdowns, one interception vs. Georgia Tech), check him out. He threw for 365 yards with two TDs as UCF extend its winning streak over East Carolina to four in a row last season.
Prediction: UCF (-27 1/2)
Georgia Southern (1-0) at No. 19 Louisiana-Lafayette (2-0), Saturday, Noon, ESPN2
Ranked in back-to-back AP Polls for the first time in school history, Louisiana-Lafayette needed to rally from a 21-7 second-half hole to win 34-31 in overtime at Georgia State last weekend. Elijah Mitchell was a stud in that contest, rushing for 164 yards and two touchdowns on just 16 carries. Considering Georgia Southern has been hindered by COVD-19 issues and it’s uncertain who will be available, the Ragin’ Cajuns could remain successful.
Prediction: Louisiana (-13)
Kansas State (0-1) at No. 3 Oklahoma (1-0), Saturday, Noon, Fox
There are COVID-19 issues hanging over this contest, specifically from the Kansas State end . Even if it’s played, there’s a good chance the Wildcats will be shorthanded against one of the best teams in the land. The Sooners again might have one of the country’s top quarterbacks in Spencer Rattler, who threw for 290 yards and four touchdowns during the 48-0 rout of Missouri State.
Prediction: Oklahoma (-28)
No. 5 Florida (0-0) at Mississippi (0-0), Saturday, Noon, ESPN
Expectations are quite high at Florida — or at least as high as they can be during this unique season. With Kyle Trask (2,941 passing yards, 25 touchdowns in 2019) at quarterback and a defense that might be better than many think, the Gators are talking SEC title. At Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin returns to the SEC, so at least the Rebels should be able to score some points.
Prediction: Florida (-14)
No. 24 Louisville (1-1) at No. 21 Pittsburgh (2-0), Saturday, Noon, ACC Network
This has the makings of fun one. Two ranked teams in the ACC with the potential to score a lot of points. Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett (492 passing yards in two games) is off to a nice start as the program looks to go 3-0 for the first time since 2014. Louisville receivers Tutu Atwell and Dez Fitzpatrick have combined for 26 receptions and 376 yards while their team has totaled 69 points. The Cardinals have also yielded 68 in two games.
Prediction: Pitt (-3)
No. 22 Army (2-0) at No. 14 Cincinnati (1-0), Saturday, 3:30 p.m., ESPN
Army is looking to start 3-0 for the first time since 2016 after outscoring Middle Tennessee and Louisiana-Monroe 79-7. Of course, the competition gets much tougher this weekend. the Bearcats, who opened with a 55-20 win over FCS-school Austin Peay, return 16 starters from last season second straight 11-win team and look again to challenge for an American Athletic Conference title.
Prediction: Cincinnati (-13 1/2)
Mississippi State (0-0) at No. 6 LSU (0-0), Saturday, 3:30 p.m., CBS
The outcome will likely be one-sided in favor of the reigning national champion Tigers, but there are numerous storylines in this one. LSU’s Myles Brennan has been tabbed to replace Joe Burrow at quarterback, but he won’t have star Ja’Marr Chase as a target . At Mississippi State, the Mike Leach Era is about to begin with former Stanford star K.J. Costello (6,151 career passing yards) under center.
Prediction: LSU (-16 1/2)
West Virginia (1-0) at No. 15 Oklahoma State (1-0), Saturday, 3:30 p.m., ABC
When Mike Gundy is your coach, the chances of underachieving seem to be quite good. Is that the case again for the Cowboys in 2020? Oklahoma State needed a 13-point fourth quarter to rally by Tulsa for a 16-7 win. With stars like Chuba Hubbard (93 yards, 27 carries, one TD vs. Tulsa) and Tylan Wallace (four catches, 99 yards vs. Tulsa), OSU, obviously, must score more points. The Cowboys have averaged 37 points during a five-game winning streak over West Virginia.
Prediction: Oklahoma State (-7)
No. 8 Texas (1-0) at Texas Tech (1-0), Saturday, 3:30 p.m., Fox
Fans of offense might want to tune in for this one. Texas has won the last two meetings with the Red Raiders, totaling 89 points in those contests. Longhorns star Sam Ehlinger, who threw for five touchdowns against UTEP earlier this month, has thrown for 660 yards with six TDs and no interceptions in those last two contests against the Red Raiders.
Prediction: Texas (-18)
No. 4 Georgia (0-0) at Arkansas, Saturday, 4 p.m., SEC Network
It’s uncertain if former USC quarterback JT Daniels will be medically cleared to make his Georgia debut this weekend. Of course, that situation is fluid. Still, regardless who is on the field for the Bulldogs, they should not have too much trouble with Arkansas. However, the Hogs’ could be a better offensive team with ex-Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks (4,593 career passing yards, 38 TDs, 17 INTs) in tow.
Prediction: Georgia (-27)
No. 2 Alabama (0-0) at Missouri, Saturday, 7 p.m., ESPN
Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide get going with Mac Jones under center (and Bryce Young waiting in the wings). Star receivers DeVonta Smith (1,256 receiving yards, 14 TDs in 2019) and Jaylen Waddle) return, as well, and the defense should again be among the nation’s best. Missouri has been plagued by COVID-19, and could be shorthanded. Which does not help matters this week.
Prediction: Alabama (-27 1/2)
Florida State (0-1) at No. 12 Miami, Fla. (2-0), Saturday, 7:30 p.m., ABC
While a positive COVID-19 diagnosis will keep first-year Florida State coach Mike Norvell from working this rivalry game, the Seminoles and Hurricanes appear good to go. Maybe it’s a good thing Norvell won’t be there after his team managed just 307 yards in a 16-13 loss to Georgia Tech. Meanwhile, the revived Hurricanes totaled 78 points against UAB and Louisville. Miami last started 3-0 in 2017 and will try for a fourth straight win over Florida State.
Prediction: Miami (-11)
No. 16 Tennessee (0-0) at South Carolina (0-0), Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Following an 8-5 season, the Volunteers are ranked to begin the season. That’s a big deal and a sign of real resurgence for this storied program. Tennessee halted a three-game slide in this series with last season’s 41-21 home win. However, this one will be at South Carolina, where the Gamecocks have won two straight and five of the last six meetings. Also, where coach Will Muschamp remains on the hot seat.
Prediction: Tennessee (-3 1/2)
Vanderbilt (0-0) at No. 10 Texas A,amp;M (0-0), Saturday, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network
Year 3 of the Jimbo Fisher Era at Texas A,amp;M is about to begin.Though the Aggies return 14 starters from last season’s 8-5 group, talented receiver Jhamon Ausbon and hard-hitting linebacker Anthony Hines have opted out. Still, Kellen Mond (7,379 career passing yards, 52 TDs, 24 INTs) returns for one last hurrah. Vandy, meanwhile, must find a way to improve on last year’s three-win season.
Prediction: Texas A,amp;M (-30 1/2)
North Carolina State (1-0) at No. 20 Virginia Tech (0-0), Saturday, 8 p.m., ACC Network
Another game, according to some reports, that is on for the moment but fluid due to COVID-19 issues with Virginia Tech. The Hokies have been waiting for some time to get the season going. They are 4-0 in home openers under coach Justin Fuente. Virginia Tech has won four in a row over N.C. State, which rushed for 270 yards to pull out a wild 45-42 victory over Wake Forest last weekend.
Prediction: Virginia Tech (-6 1/2)
Troy (1-0) at No. 18 BYU (1-0), Saturday, 10:15 p.m., ESPN
BYU has not played since rolling over Navy 55-3 on Sept. 7. However, that was an impressive enough of a victory to keep the Cougars in the Top 25. BYU quarterback Zach Wilson (232 passing yards, two TDs, one INT) might be the best player on the field in this contest. Troy enjoyed a 47-14 win at Middle Tennessee in it’s opener, but is 2-24 against ranked teams since the beginning of the 2001 season.
Prediction: BYU (-14)
UAB (1-1) at South Alabama (1-1), Thursday, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
UAB has not played since a 31-14 loss at Miami, Fla., on Sept. 10. South Alabama, meanwhile, last saw action during a 27-24 loss to Tulane in a game it probably should have won. When these teams played last season, UAB rolled to a 35-3 victory at home. Tyler Johnston threw three touchdown passes for UAB in last year’s meeting, but is currently out indefinitely due to an injury to his non-throwing shoulder.
Prediction: UAB (-6 1/2)
Georgia Tech (1-1) at Syracuse (0-2), Saturday, Noon, ESPN3
Georgia Tech was unable to follow to that opening win at Florida State with another against UCF. That 49-21 loss is probably a closer depiction of who the Yellow Jackets will be this season, especially defensively, where they must improve after yielding 660 yards to the Knights. Syracuse, meanwhile, plays its first home game after totaling 16 points in losses at North Carolina and Pittsburgh — both ranked programs. This is the first meeting between the teams since 2013.
Prediction: Syracuse (+8)
Iowa State (0-1) at TCU (0-0), Saturday, 1:30 p.m., FS1
This might be the most intriguing non-Top 25 matchup of the weekend. TCU is finally taking the field. Sophomore Matthew Downing will start under center for the Horned Frogs, though returning starting quarterback Max Duggan (2,077 passing yards, 555 rushing yards in 2019) appears to be available. Iowa State, meanwhile, has had ample time to prepare for a potential bounce back after that 31-14 home loss to Louisiana on Sept. 12. COVID-19 or not, Iowa State remains an overrated program.
Prediction: TCU (+2 1/2)
UTEP (2-1) at Louisiana-Monroe (0-2), Saturday, 3:30 p.m., ESPNU
UTEP has already equaled its win total from the past three seasons – combined. That might be grounds for a successful season in itself. However, the Miners take on a Monroe squad that’s allowed 75 points in losses to Army and Texas State. UTEP’s lost 21 of its last 22 road games, but has a receiver worth watching in sophomore Jacob Cowing, who has caught 19 passes for 275 yards this season.
Prediction: Louisiana-Monroe (-10)
Duke (0-2) at Virginia (0-0), Saturday, 4 p.m., ACC Network
Virginia is another program that’s been waiting to start its season. It looks like that will be the case as the Cavaliers look to build on a -win run from 2019. Duke, meanwhile, must find a way to generate some offense after being outscored 53-19 against Notre Dame and Boston College. The Blue Devils have also been outscored 180-103 during a five-game losing streak to Virginia.
Prediction: Virginia (-5 1/2)
Texas State (1-2) at Boston College (1-0), Saturday, 6 p.m., ESPN3
After a rather impressive 26-6 win at Duke to their season, the Golden Eagles step out of the ACC to face a Texas State squad that’s totaled 110 points through its first three games. Former Notre Dame backup Phil Jurkovec was solid in throwing for 300 yards with two touchdowns and a pick in his BC debut. A total of 162 of those yards came on five catches via Zay Flowers. Texas State’s Tyler Vitt has thrown for 602 yards with with six TDs and two interceptions this season.
Prediction: Boston College (-18)
Kansas (0-1) at Baylor (0-0), Saturday, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
Is this the week Baylor finally gets to play its season opener? COVID-19 issues have hindered that from happening thus far on this unique 2020 campain, but earlier this week, Dave Aranda seemed confident he’ll make his head-coaching debut with the Bears on Saturday. It that’s the case, Baylor will be trying for an 11th straight victory over the Jayhawks.
Prediction: Baylor (-17)
