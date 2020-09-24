College football Week 4: 15 players to watch

Week 4 is a big one for college football as the SEC joins in on the fun. The league that has six teams in the AP top ten begins its 10-game conference only season this weekend which plumps up the schedule and makes it feel like the season really has started.

Having said that, the two games between ranked teams involve teams not from the SEC. Add in a fierce rivalry renewed and some intriguing games in the Big 12 and we’re in for a fun week. So here are 15 players to watch in Week 4: