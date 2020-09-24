Colin Kaepernick Slams Breonna Taylor Shooting Indictment

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Former NFL player Colin Kaepernick has spoken out following the grand jury’s decision not to charge any police officer involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor — directly with her killing.

“The white supremacist institution of policing that stole Breonna Taylor’s life from us must be abolished for the safety and well being of our people. #BreonnaTaylor #SayHerName #AbolishThePolice,” Kaepernick wrote on Twitter.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR