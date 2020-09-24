Colin Kaepernick Slams Breonna Taylor Shooting Indictment

Former NFL player Colin Kaepernick has spoken out following the grand jury’s decision not to charge any police officer involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor — directly with her killing.

“The white supremacist institution of policing that stole Breonna Taylor’s life from us must be abolished for the safety and well being of our people. #BreonnaTaylor #SayHerName #AbolishThePolice,” Kaepernick wrote on Twitter.

Former police officer Brett Hankinson was the only officer indicted on three felony charges of wanton endangerment in the shooting. Those charges are related to Hankinson allegedly endangering the safety of three of Taylor’s neighbors when he fired shots into her apartment that night.

Protests broke out in Louisville and across the country following the news of the verdict. People want justice for Taylor, and that means the officers involved being charged directly with her shooting.

President Donald Trump praised the verdict.

“Well, my message is that I love the Black community and I’ve done more for the Black community than any other president, and I say with the possible exception of Abraham Lincoln, and I mean that, with opportunity zones, and with criminal justice reform, with prison reform, with what we’ve done for historically Black universities, colleges, schools, what we’ve done. Abraham Lincoln, let’s give him the nod, but beyond that, nobody’s done more. I love the Black community,” Trump told reporters on Wednesday.