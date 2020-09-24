CLV Group and InterRent REIT Announce Comprehensive, Industry-Leading Cleaning and Safety Program, CLV Clean & Secure +TM.

Article content continued

Team knowledge and execution is key to the success of the initiative. All community cleaning staff are subject to a rigorous initial training program with regular follow-up training sessions. Building cleaning procedures are documented, verified, logged and reviewed to ensure adherence to the program across all teams and all sites. State-of-the-art training centres have been built in each of the company’s key regions.

“Ultimately we’re taking care of peoples’ homes,” explained McGahan. “By holding ourselves accountable for this responsibility each and every day, we’re able to provide the residents of our communities with the peace of mind they deserve.”

More information about the program can be found here.

About CLV Group and InterRent REIT

Together, CLV Group and InterRent REIT own and manage over 12,500 suites in properties throughout Ontario and Quebec. The CLV Group Property Management Team consists of professional, experienced and certified managers coupled with a conscientious support and maintenance staff. InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties.

The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200924005081/en/

Contacts

Brad Cutsey, CFA

President

Tel: (613) 569-5699 Ext 226

e-mail: [email protected]

#distro