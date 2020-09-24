Ciara Follows in Oprah Winfrey’s Footstep to Be Weight Watchers Ambassador Post-Baby No. 3

Instagram/WENN/FayesVision

Ciara has joined stars like Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Hudson, and Jessica Simpson as a celebrity WeightWatchers ambassador.

The singer, who recently gave birth to her third child, is determined to get back into pre-pregnancy shape as soon as possible amid her busy schedule, and she’s turned to the diet experts for a little help.

“Life couldn’t be any more hectic than it’s ever been,” she tells People magazine. “My son (Future) is in Zoom classes, and we’re creating an easy plan for my daughter (Sienna) as well with her education.”

Ciara admits she’s up for the challenge of shedding pounds with WeightWatchers: “It gives me something to look forward to and makes it fun,” she explains. “I tried all kinds of things, sun up to sun down, and yes some of those things have worked, but they haven’t been realistic for the long term at all.”

“What I really love about this is I’m having fun while also learning how to develop really good eating habits. One of the ultimate goals is to have a good wellness lifestyle that’s going to carry me through life.”

