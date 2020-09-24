Chrissy Teigen Forced to Cancel New Cookbook and Filming Due to High-Risk Pregnancy

The ‘Chrissy’s Court’ star is taking a break from work by putting on hold her new cookbook and shutting down the filming of her Quibi series to focus on her pregnancy.


Chrissy Teigen has put work on her third “Cravings” cookbook and production on her hit Quibi series on hold to focus on her high-risk pregnancy.

The model and TV presenter is expecting her third child and recently revealed this pregnancy is a lot worse than her previous two.

She was recently placed on bed rest and now she’s pressed pause on all work commitments.

“I know I’m tweeting about stupid s**t when so many bad things are happening,” she wrote. “I just can’t speak up right now because my body is in such bad shape and I mentally cannot handle what will come out of it.”

“Today I had to postpone the cookbook indefinitely and send (co-author and recipe developer) @AdeenaSussman alllll the way back to Tel Aviv, and same with shutting down filming Chrissy’s Court. Baby cannot do it. I am devastated.”

Chrissy previously said she was put on a bed rest for two weeks by her doctor. “I didn’t really know that bed rest was in bed. I honestly thought bed rest was you have to really, really relax, stay home,” she explained. “I thought it could be ‘couch rest.’ But now I’m in trouble. Now I need bed rest.”

“It’s a bit of a difficult pregnancy. I feel good though,” she insisted. “I will say I’m probably being punished for talking so much about how great the first two went. I was like, ‘Oh yeah, pregnancy’s awesome!’ But now I get it. I get anyone that thinks it’s not so awesome, but very happy to be carrying this baby.”

