Chance The Rapper Compares Justin Bieber’s New Album To Michael Jackson’s “Off The Wall”

Roommates, while everyone is always entitled to their own opinion—Chance The Rapper maybe should have thought before he spoke about Justin Bieber’s new album. During a recent conversation, Chance The Rapper said that Justin Bieber’s upcoming album is so good that it reminds him of Michael Jackson’s iconic album “Off The Wall.”

Chance The Rapper and Justin Bieber are currently promoting their new single “Holy” off Bieber’s upcoming new album. Bieber has promised that he is currently in a “new era” of his music and says that his new project is some of the best music he’s ever done.

During a discussion on Instagram, Chance and Bieber were talking about what fans can expect from the project—and that’s when Chance went a little too far with his comparison regarding Michael Jackson.

Chance said:

“I feel like we should talk about how fire your album is. I will say, this is no cap at all, I said this to you in Chicago, it’s some of the best music I’ve heard, period. It reminds me of when Michael Jackson made “Off The Wall.” Everybody’s who’s listening… I promise you, it’s literally groundbreaking music.”

As expected, it didn’t take long at all for social media to get ahold of the video and promptly drag Chance for even uttering Bieber’s name in the same sentence as Michael Jackson, let alone comparing his music to the legendary “Off The Wall.”

