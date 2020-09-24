Chance the Rapper Called ‘Stupid’ for Comparing Justin Bieber to Michael Jackson

WENN/Avalon/Instar

During a joint interview with Justin, the rapper says his ‘Holy’ collaborator’s upcoming album is so good it reminds him of the King of Pop’s 1979 album ‘Off the Wall’.

–

Chance the Rapper assures everyone that they will not be disappointed with Justin Bieber‘s new album. He has nothing but good things to say about the Canadian superstar’s upcoming release, to the point where he could compare it to Michael Jackson‘s “Off the Wall”. However, not a few took offense with his comment.

During a recent interview with Justin, Chance said of his “Holy” collaborator’s album, “I will say, this is no cap at all, I said this to you in Chicago, it’s some of the best music I’ve heard, period. It reminds me of when Michael Jackson made ‘Off The Wall’. Everybody’s who’s listening… I promise you, it’s literally groundbreaking music.”

Not only that, but the “Cocoa Butter Kisses” rapper also described Justin’s still-untitled album as “fire.”





Fans who learned of the interview were quick to disagree and some people did not even hold back in attacking Chance over his comment. “He says stupid s**t like this to get attention and relevancy anymore because everything since Acid rap has been exponentially worse than the one that preceded it,” one said, as someone echoed the sentiment, “I gave him a chance (no pun) after that comment he did comparing Beyonce to MJ…And now he says this foul s**t. I’m done.”

One other commented, “If Chance don’t stop this foolishness,” while another wrote, “Chance done lost his mind. We really have lost him guys.” There was also an individual who said, “I want Chance The Rapper exiled from this planet. The n***a always saying some dumb s**t. He can never shut the f**k up for once.” Chance’s comment also got one wondering, “Did Chance The Rapper lose braincells after recording The Big Day? I promise he been saying ridiculous s**t ever since.”