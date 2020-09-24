Celtics’ Gordon Hayward Misses Birth of Baby No. 4 While in NBA Bubble

Will a new baby be just the good luck charm Celtics forward Gordon Hayward needs for his next NBA game?

On Wednesday, Sept. 24, Robyn Hayward announced the couple had welcomed baby no. 4, sharing sweet pictures of their son in a Celtics onesie. They are already parents to three girls Nora Mae, Bernadette Marie and Charlotte Margaret.

“Our little man is finally here! This is Theo, Gordon Theodore Hayward,” Robyn gushed on Instagram. “If you ask @gordonhayward his name is GT, but if you ask me and the girls his name is Theo. I miss you bunches @gordonhayward and can’t wait for you to meet him. We’re ready to watch you tonight!”

Unfortunately, Gordon was not able to make the birth, as he remains in the NBA bubble. Those within the NBA are sequestered at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, and play to empty fans at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex amid the coronavirus pandemic.