Carrie Underwood Christmas Special to Premiere on HBO Max

Carrie Underwood is bringing holiday cheer to HBO Max: The Grammy Award winner will perform songs from her first ever full-length Christmas album, My Gift, in a special for the streamer.

“Underwood will appear with a live orchestra and choir, performing a combination of beloved traditional favorites celebrating her faith and the spiritual nature of the holiday, as well as new original material from the highly anticipated album,” per the official release. The special is slated to debut this holiday season, while the album will be released via CD and digital on Sept. 25.

Underwood will have some festive competition: In August, Apple TV+ announced that it will premiere Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special later this year.

* Chicago Med Season 6 has tapped Tehmina Sunny (Pandora) for a multi-episode arc as Dr. Sabeena Virani, who approaches Dr. Halstead to lead the clinical trial for a new medication, our sister site reports.

* Batwoman has cast Leah Gibson (Manifest, Jessica Jones) and Nathan Owens (Devious Maids, Days of Our Lives) in recurring roles for Season 2, per . Gibson will play Tatiana, aka “The Whisper,” an assassin who harbors feelings for her boss Safiyah. Owens, meanwhile, will portray Ocean, a Zen gardener and fighter with a complicated past who moves to Gotham for a new beginning.

* Apple TV+ has released a trailer for Season 2 of its Ghostwriter reboot, premiering Friday, Oct. 9:

