Home Entertainment Carole Baskin Sued For Defamation Lawsuit Over Don Lewis Remarks On ‘DWTS’

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Things seem to be going from bad to worse for Tiger King star Carole Baskin — the family if her missing ex-husband, Don Lewis, are now suing her over remarks she made about him on Dancing With The Stars.

Lewis went missing 16 years ago ahead of a trip to Costa Rica. Rumors link Baskin to his death — but she has always maintained her innocence.

A complaint was filed Tuesday in state court in Tampa by Don Lewis’ three daughters, Donna Pettis, Lynda Sanchez, and Gale Rathbone, as well as his former assistant, Anne McQueen.

