Carole Baskin Sued For Defamation Lawsuit Over Don Lewis Remarks On ‘DWTS’

Things seem to be going from bad to worse for Tiger King star Carole Baskin — the family if her missing ex-husband, Don Lewis, are now suing her over remarks she made about him on Dancing With The Stars.

Lewis went missing 16 years ago ahead of a trip to Costa Rica. Rumors link Baskin to his death — but she has always maintained her innocence.

A complaint was filed Tuesday in state court in Tampa by Don Lewis’ three daughters, Donna Pettis, Lynda Sanchez, and Gale Rathbone, as well as his former assistant, Anne McQueen.

The lawsuit alleges that Baskin defamed McQueen by posting a video to YouTube earlier this month claiming that McQueen played a role in Lewis’ disappearance. She also made an embezzlement allegation against her on “bigcatrescue.org,” the lawsuit said.

“Despite contentions to the contrary, the truth has never been explored in any court and there is a good faith basis to believe the truth will open up many viable remedies,” the lawsuit said.

The pure bill of discovery “will be useful to identify potential defendants and theories of liability and to obtain information necessary for meeting a condition precedent to filing suit,” the lawsuit said.