Cardano Climbs 10% In Bullish Trade By .com

Cardano Climbs 10% In Bullish Trade
.com – was trading at $0.085740 by 22:45 (02:45 GMT) on the .com Index on Friday, up 10.07% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since July 25.
The move upwards pushed Cardano’s market cap up to $2.652409B, or 0.79% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $23.917000B.
Cardano had traded in a range of $0.082355 to $0.085763 in the previous twenty-four hours.
Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a drop in value, as it lost 8.88%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $380.644454M or 0.41% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.0756 to $0.0931 in the past 7 days.
At its current price, Cardano is still down 93.65% from its all-time high of $1.35 set on January 4, 2018.
Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading
was last at $10,716.0 on the .com Index, up 3.99% on the day.
was trading at $347.15 on the .com Index, a gain of 6.80%.
Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $198.469776B or 58.86% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $39.176035B or 11.62% of the total cryptocurrency market value.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.