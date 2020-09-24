Canterbury Bulldogs should chase Benji Marshall for 2021, says hooker Jeremy Marshall-King

As new Bulldogs coach Trent Barrett begins to clear the decks for next season hooker Jeremy Marshall-King has called for the club to recruit brother and Wests Tigers veteran Benji Marshall.

The Bulldogs cut eight players from their roster for 2021 on Tuesday, including Kieran Foran, Aiden Tolman and Marcelo Montoya.

The salary cap space will allow Barrett to go out and chase the likes of Melbourne’s Brandon Smith and Penrith’s Matt Burton but Marshall-King believes his older brother would be a perfect fit.

Benji Marshall still no signed for next year. (Getty)

“I’d love him to come here but that’s up to him. It would be good to finish, hopefully next year if he comes here, it will be his last year and he’ll finish with me as well,” Marshall-King said.

“I’ve never played with him in rugby league (NRL) and that would be a bonus for me.”

The Bulldogs have already made moves on the player market to sign a veteran playmaker by acquiring Newcastle’s Blake Green to pair with younger players with either Jake Averillo, Lachlan Lewis and Brandon Wakeham.

Joey discusses Asiata’s future

Green, 34, suffered a season-ending knee injury after he signed on and is unlikely to be ready for the opening rounds of season 2021.

The club has also made inquiries about premiership-winning Cronulla halfback Chad Townsend.

Although the club has other players in mind the Bulldogs hooker said brother Benji still has what it takes to play NRL.

“I spoke to him, hopefully there are clubs out there that want him because I reckon he has been their best player on their team… creating a lot of tries,” Marshall-King said.

“But hopefully he gets a gig next year. He is still carving up. Hopefully someone picks him up, I’m sure someone will.”