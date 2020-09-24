Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Sale of securities by director

ST HELIER, Jersey, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (the “Company” or “Caledonia”) (NYSE American: CMCL; AIM: CMCL)announces that it has been notified that Leigh Wilson, director and Chairman of Caledonia, has sold a total of 12,000 common shares of the Company. Mr Wilson now holds 40,000 shares which represent a holding of approximately 0.033% of the share capital of the Company.

Further details of the transaction are set out in the notification below. 

For further information please contact:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall 		Tel: +44 1534 679 802
Tel: +44 7817 841793
WH Ireland
Adrian Hadden/James Sinclair-Ford 		Tel: +44 20 7220 1751
Blytheweigh
Tim Blythe/Megan Ray 		Tel: +44 207 138 3204

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameLeigh Wilson
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
a)NameCaledonia Mining Corporation Plc
b)LEI21380093ZBI4BFM75Y51
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentCommon shares of no par value
Identification codeJE00BF0XVB15
b)Nature of the transactionSale of securities
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
USD17.3212,000
d)Aggregated information
 – Aggregated volume12,000
 – PriceUSD17.32
e)Date of the transaction22 September 2020
f)Place of the transactionNYSE American LLC

