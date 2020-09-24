BTS Sends Encouraging Message Amid COVID-19 Crisis at 2020 United Nation General Assembly

Twitter

In a recorded video, the ‘Dynamite’ hitmakers share their experiences during the coronavirus crisis while their leader RM reminds that ‘stars shine brightest when the night is darkest.’

BTS a.k.a. Bangtan Boys tried to raise spirits at the United Nations on Wednesday, September 23, by offering some words of wisdom to world leaders struggling with the ongoing global health crisis.

The “Dynamite” bandmates recorded a video message shown during the 2020 U.N. General Assembly, offering their support and encouragement.

“Stars shine brightest when the night is darkest,” singer RM said in English during his spot on camera. “And if the stars are hidden, we’ll let the moonlight guide us. If even the moon is dark, let our faces be the light that helps us find our way.”

RM, calling himself “the leader of BTS”, began his speech by reminding the U.N. officials he asked them to hear him speak two years ago and he was thrilled when he was allowed to address the assembly and lifted by “the limitless possibilities” of a changing world.

But then COVID-19 hit.

“It was beyond my imagination. Our world tour was totally cancelled. All of our plans went away, and I became alone. I looked up but couldn’t see the stars at night.”

RM’s bandmates all spoke in Korean about their experiences during the coronavirus crisis during the six-minute video. Jimin, in his part, opened up about how his world shrunk to only his room after having used to perform for fans around the globe.





“I felt hopeless,” he said. “Everything fell apart.” Crediting his groupmates for lifting each other’s spirits, he shared, “And then, my friends took my hand. We comforted each other and talked about what we could do together.”