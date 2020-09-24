Bryan Callen Launches Lawsuit Against Rape Accuser’s Husband

Instagram

The comedian who’s facing multiple sexual assault accusations is taking one of the accusers’ husband to court, claiming the man has been trying to destroy his career.

–

Disgraced comic Bryan Callen is suing the husband of one of the four women who accused him of raping them for allegedly embarking on a mission to destroy his career.

The comedian hit headlines back in July (20) when he became the subject of a Los Angeles Times expose, in which he was accused of acts including rape and assault by four women.

Callen, who denied the claims, subsequently insisted he would “obviously” take a step back from his original podcast, “The Fighter & the Kid“, but he’s not taking the accusations lightly, according to a lawsuit obtained by TMZ.

In the filing, the star, best known for roles in “The Hangover” and “The Goldbergs” is suing Gabriel Tigerman, the husband of Kathryn Fiore Tigerman, who accused Callen of raping her back in 1999.

The star claims since the accusations came to light, Gabriel’s been intent on destroying his career through threats, harassment, and intimidation of anyone who dares to hire him.

According to the papers, Gabriel contacted his reps at talent agency CAA and asked whether they still represented Callen, in light of the allegations, and suggested doing so would send a “message to victims that this behavior is okay.”

The email, he says, goes on to ask, “Do you and CAA still represent this serial sexual predator? I hope the answer is no.”

Callen also alleges Gabriel contacted comedy clubs and attempted to get them to drop him – and some clubs have cut ties with him after Gabriel reached out to them, the funnyman states.

He has vehemently denied Kathryn’s claims and claims Gabriel’s efforts have seriously damaged his career. He’s suing Gabriel for unspecified damages.