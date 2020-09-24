Broncos Kotoni Staggs goes down with ACL injury

The Brisbane Broncos have been dealt a cruel blow after young star Kotoni Staggs went down with a suspected ACL injury during Friday night’s clash with the Cowboys.

Early in the first half of the match, Staggs was attempting to tackle Cowboys forward Tom Gilbert before his knee buckled in the contest.

The 21-year-old was unable to get up on his feet and was helped off the field.

“He clutched for it straight away, it’s not good signs for the Broncos,” Johnathan Thurston told Nine.

Kotoni Staggs goes down with a knee injury (Nine)

Paul Vautin added: “Almost a hyperextension really.”

“Lots of pressure on that knee, it’s buckled.”

Broncos legend Darren Lockyer spoke to the club’s medical staff shortly after the incident who confirmed it looked to be an ACL injury.

“As expected, they think it’s an ACL,” Lockyer said.

“Horrible news.”

NRL Presser: Broncos v Cowboys – Round 20- Peter Gentle & Darius Boyd

Staggs for the first time in his first grade career for the Broncos was playing in the five-eighth position.

Usually taking up a position in the centres, Broncos caretaker coach Peter Gentle said the club was excited to see what the young star had to offer as a playmaker.

Gentle confirmed Staggs would undergo scans on his injured knee with the expectation at the moment that it’s an ACL injury.

“Not good at all,” Gentle told reporters after the match.

“He will go for scans. The initial thoughts are ACL.

“We will wait to get thoughts on that. It’s been one of those years.

“You look at our attack, a lot happens through him. We were that excited about him playing that role this week.”