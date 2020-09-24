Brisbane Broncos vs North Queensland Cowboys start time, results, news for 2020 round 20

The Brisbane Broncos will be hoping to avoid the wooden spoon in what’s been a disastrous season for the club.

Since the NRL resumed its season from the COVID-19 shutdown back in late May, the Broncos have only produced just one win.

For the Broncos to avoid finishing last on the NRL ladder, they must defeat the Cowboys tonight at Suncorp Stadium and hope the Penrith Panthers take care of business against the Bulldogs.

It will also be an emotional night for the Brisbane who farewell club legend Darius Boyd who made the decision earlier this year to retire from the game at the conclusion of the season.

Broncos legend Sam Thaiday said he hoped as many fans as possible would attend Brisbane’s final match of the season to farewell Boyd.

“Darius has been a great servant to our game and has done some wonderful things on the field,” Thaiday told Wide World of Sports’ QLDER.

“He continues to do wonderful things off the field and will do [more] in the future.

“For all people living in Brisbane or in and around Brisbane, make sure you can get a ticket still.

Boyd has played 335 NRL games, 28 State of Origins for Queensland and 23 Tests for Australia since his debut for the Broncos back in 2006.

He won a premiership in his first year in the top grade in 2006 with the Broncos and then followed coach Wayne Bennett to the Dragons in 2010, where he snared another before again following the coach, who has been like a father to him, to the Knights and finally the Broncos where he was part of the 2015 grand final side

For the Cowboys, they will farewell premiership star Gavin Cooper who announced his retirement earlier this month.