Briana DeJesus Denies Dating Kailyn Lowry’s Ex Chris Lopez After Flirty Comments

Instagram

Briana and Chris spark dating rumors after she’s seen leaving a steamy comment underneath a post on Chris’ page that features him working out at a local gym in Delaware.

–

“Teen Mom 2” star Briana DeJesus has sparked speculations that she may be dating co-star and foe Kailyn Lowry‘s ex Chris Lopez with their online activities. She got flirty on Instagram amid her ongoing feud Kailyn.

Briana could be seen leaving a steamy comment underneath a post on Chris’ page that featured him working out at a local gym in Delaware. “When we gonna work out together [eyes emoji] [hot face emoji] lmao,” the reality star wrote in the comment. Chris, who liked one of Briana’s Instagram photos back in August, didn’t respond to the flirty message, and he disabled comments on the post instead.

<br />

Despite getting flirty with him, Briana claimed that she isn’t dating Chris. “Chris Lopez, Kail’s baby daddy, liked a photo of me on Instagram and suddenly there’s all these reports going around that either I’m trying to date him or he’s trying to date me or that we’re hooking up to spite Kail,” she shared to Champion Daily in a statement. “None of this could be further from the truth.”

“I am not hooking up with Chris, I have never hooked up with Chris, and I never will hook up with Chris,” she said of Chris, who shares 3-year-old Lux and newborn Creed with Kailyn. “Even if I was attracted to him- which I’m not, to be clear- I want NO involvement with Kail or anyone she’s been involved with nor am I trying to give her babies a half-sibling LMAO.”

<br />

This arrives after Briana and Kailyn were throwing shades at each other on Twitter. “Karma’s a b***h,” so Kail tweeted not long after the Tuesday, September 22 episode of “Teen Mom 2” in which Briana revealed that she tested positive for STD. Thinking that it was a jab at her, Briana then posted, “YA BABYDADDYYYY WANNA LOVE ME,” before she then deleted it.