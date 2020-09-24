Brett Lee performs CPR on cricket great in Mumbai

Former Australia fast bowler Brett Lee has described Dean Jones as “an absolute legend” and somehow managed to return to his role as IPL commentator only hours after trying to save the cricket great’s life in their Mumbai hotel.

Australian cricket fans are in shock after Jones, who was on the subcontinent doing work for India’s Star television on the IPL, died suddenly of a suspected heart attack on Thursday at the age of 59.

Lee was also part of the team commentating and performed CPR in a desperate bid to revive Jones inside the Trident Hotel in Mumbai.

Jones was taken to a nearby hospital but could not be saved.

Tony Jones pays tribute to Dean Jones

Hours after the traumatic event, Lee courageously undertook his duties on Star’s pre-game coverage of the IPL.

“I think the thing we want to say about Deano is he would have wanted us to be here tonight,” Lee said.

“He is an absolute legend. Firstly to his family and friends we send our condolences. It’s a real tough day for everyone, not only for his close mates … and the whole cricketing world in general.

Dean Jones scores 90 at 1992 World Cup

“What Deano would’ve wanted is for us to come out here, get it done, have some fun for the game we all love.”

Kiwi Scott Styris, a close friend of Jones, was also on the panel and said Jones had exercised earlier in the day inside the hotel bubble, which has been booked out by the Indian broadcaster for the duration of the tournament.

“Who would have thought … this morning we got up, I had breakfast with Deano. I watched him jog up and down the hallway,” Styris said before the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab.

Australian cricket legend Dean Jones dies, aged 59

“That was his way of keeping fit because of course we are in the bubble here in Mumbai. Who would have thought merely a couple of hours later he had this heart attack or some sort of cardiac problem. It’s incredibly sad.

“He thought this to be the Deano show really. He’s on to me every day with new ideas on how we can make it better. So I think it’s the right thing to do to be here, it’s gonna be hard but we hope to make him feel proud tonight.”

Fellow former Australia players Michael Slater and Lisa Sthalekar, who are also commentating on the IPL, also expressed shock at news of Jones’ death.