Braves believe ace Max Fried (ankle) can start playoff opener

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker delivered good news while speaking with reporters on Thursday.

Per ESPN, Braves manager Brian Snitker said that ace southpaw and Cy Young candidate Max Fried should be ready to go for Game 1 of the upcoming playoffs after the 26-year-old tweaked his ankle fielding a bunt in the first inning of Wednesday’s 9-4 win over the Miami Marlins.

Fried surrendered back-to-back home runs following the play and didn’t return to the bump after the game’s opening frame. The Associated Press (h/t ESPN) noted that Snitker believed the setback wasn’t serious shortly after the victory.

Fried ended his regular season holding a record of 7-0 with a 2.25 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, and 50 strikeouts in 56.0 innings of work.