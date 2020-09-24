Bow Wow Confirms Having Baby Son With Olivia Sky

WENN

The rapper confirms reports suggesting he has a child with model Olivia Sky, weeks after hinting at the baby in his new single which stands for ‘Dealing With My Own Demons.’

Rapper and actor Bow Wow is a new dad.

The star has confirmed reports about a secret lovechild with model Olivia Sky, revealing he’s the father.

Bow Wow shows off baby boy

Bow Wow posted a snap of his son almost a week after Olivia hinted he was the father of her newborn she called “My Dawg For Life” under a photo of Prince Bow last week (18Sep20).

The rapper gave fans a hint he’s a dad again after rapping about telling his daughter, Shai Moss, she has a baby brother in new song “D.W.M.O.D.”

He rhymed, “Shai asking about a brother, I don’t know what to say /That’s gone be one of them talks we have face-to-face /I’m looking in his eyes, I’m trying to see me in him /I’m peeping out his swag, and I see the resemblance.”

He explained the song title in the caption, “Dealing With My Own Demons,” before adding, “I’m finally letting you guys in. dont do interviews really but i put my life in my music the answers are there if you LISTEN carefully.”

Bow Wow was previously engaged to VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop” reality TV star Erica Mena. He has daughter Shai from his relationship with Instagram model Joie Chavis.

When the baby rumors first hit the internet, Olivia was asked in a Q & A on Instagram why she kept secret the identity of the baby daddy. She simply replied, “Saves a lot of headache.”