Boris Becker Facing Seven years in Jail as He Pleads Not Guilty to Hiding Assets in Bankruptcy Case

The Wimbledon champion has appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court and entered a not-guilty plea as he is charged for failing to disclose financial affairs in bankruptcy case.

Boris Becker has pleaded not guilty to charges of hiding more than $1.3 million (£1 million) worth of assets from his bankruptcy.

The tennis legend faces a jail term of up to seven years if convicted on the 19 criminal charges of failing to comply with his obligations to disclose his financial affairs after declaring bankruptcy back in 2017.

Becker, who now lives in south London, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (24Sep20), where he was accused of concealing $1.33 million (£1.04 million) from the trustees between May and September 2017, removing property, including $1 million (£794,000) in cash, and failing to disclose two properties in Germany and a flat in Chelsea, west London. He is also accused of hiding a debt of $959,000 (£752,000) and 75,000 shares in the technology company Breaking Data Corp.

According to British newspaper The Times, the 52-year-old who first won the Wimbledon title aged just 17, spoke only to confirm his name, age and address and enter a not guilty plea.

He was released on bail with a requirement that his lawyers keep his passport unless he needs to travel to commentate on tennis, despite Lady Arbuthnot, the chief magistrate, expressing “grave reservations” he may be tempted to flee to his native Germany.

The next hearing in the case will be held on 22 October.

During his court appearance, his lawyer initially asked for his address not to be disclosed but Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot rebutted, “Every wellknown celebrity who’s gone through here has to do it. You have to argue it properly if you want to do that.”