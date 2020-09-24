BlackBerry stock surges on surprise revenue rise from higher software demand

Article content continued

In a post-earnings call with analysts, the company said its patent licensing business also performed strongly, contributing US$108 million to total revenue.

Morningstar analyst Mark Cash said BlackBerry Spark provides the company with future demand as enterprises and government entities work to protect and manage devices.

The company reiterated it full year revenue forecast of about US$950 million. Analysts expect revenue to be US$956 million.

Total revenue for the second quarter ended Aug. 31 was US$259 million, while analysts were expecting it to drop to US$237.03 million from US$244 million a year earlier, according IBES data from Refinitiv.

Excluding items, the company reported a profit 11 cents per share, compared with analysts’ estimates of 2 cents per share.

Net loss narrowed to US$23 million, or 4 cents per share, from US$44 million, or 10 cents per share, a year earlier.

