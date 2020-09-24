‘Black Widow’ and ‘Eternals’ Get New 2021 Release Date As Result of COVID-19 Crisis

Marvel Studios

Also dealing with huge shifts after the pandemic shut down cinemas and Hollywood are Disney’s ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ and Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’.

–

Marvel’s “Black Widow” and “The Eternals” movies have become the latest projects to join the COVID-19 merry-go-round with huge release schedule shifts.

Disney bosses have opted to shelve Scarlett Johansson‘s stand-alone Black Widow spin-off for another six moths and the blockbuster will now hit cinemas in May, 2021 – a year after its initial release date before the global health crisis shut down cinemas and Hollywood.

This is the second tim for “Black Widow” to be delayed. Back in March, the studio announced that the much-anticipated movie was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic, though it didn’t reveal a new premiere date at the time. Also being delayed in the March statement were “The Personal History of David Copperfield” and “The Woman in the Window“.

Meanwhile, “The Eternals” will move from February, 2021 to November 5, 2021, and Disney’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” will budge from May to July, 2021.

Also making moves this autumn and winter are Kenneth Branagh‘s latest Agatha Christie adaptation, “Death on the Nile“, which slides from October to December 18.

And the release of Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” has been postponed for a full year – instead of hitting cinemas on December 18, the movie musical will now be released on December 10, 2021.

Disney hoped that things would go back normal in 2021. “We’ve got a pretty robust slate through 2021,” Disney’s chief financial officer, Christine McCarthy, told a group gathered at the Bank of America Virtual 2020 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference last week. “We hope theaters are open, and we hope our films are films that for the people who choose to go to movie theaters, the experience of going to a theater is very different from what you would have at home.”