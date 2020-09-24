Billie Lourd Welcomes A Baby Boy, Kingston

What a wonderful surprise!
If you follow Billie Lourd on Instagram, you may have noticed that she hasn’t posted very much during the second half of this year (especially recent photos of herself). But that changed today when she announced the birth of her first child!
The actor shared the name of her baby and the first photo on Instagram, writing, “👑💙👑Introducing: 💙👑💙Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell💙👑💙.”
And if you’re wondering about Rydell, that’s the last name of Kingston’s father, Austen Rydell.
The couple got engaged this past June, which Austen announced on Instagram, writing, “💍💍💍She said YES!! (Actually she said ‘Duhhh’) But I guess that’s even better than yes?!? 💗🤪🎉🎰💥🍾.”
He also commented on Billie’s first public photo of Kingston with a series of heart emojis.
Looks like these two have a lot to celebrate this year!
