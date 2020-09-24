Best Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Cases 2020

Staff Pick
The Spigen Ultra Hybrid is a bit different in that it focuses both on protection and showing off your Note 10 Lite. With a TPU bumper and PC back cover, your phone is sure to stay protected from life while reminding you how gorgeous Samsung’s design is. You will still get easy access to the S Pen, and there are raised bezels around the display and camera cutout to keep the glass off of flat surfaces.
There’s just something about a case made from genuine leather that feels amazing. The Yogurt Genuine Leather Wallet Cover is hand-stitched and is made from 100% genuine full-grain leather. The wallet sports three card slots, a pocket for some cash, and a clasp to keep the front flap closed when not in use.
Sometimes you just want a case that looks halfway decent and protects your new smartphone. The CASEVASN Air Hybrid Defender does this, even though it looks better than other basic options on the market. The Air Hybrid Defender also sports a dual-layer design with TPU bumpers and a polycarbonate backpiece, so you won’t have to worry if your Note 10 Lite accidentally gets dropped.
Slim, lightweight, and anti-slip are just some of the more essential “features” you’ll want from a case and Spigen’s Liquid Crystal does all of those and then some. The TPU case sports reinforced buttons for better responsiveness, along with reinforced corners for more protection. Plus, who doesn’t love showing off their new phone and with the Liquid Crystal, you won’t need to it out of the case to show off that design.
Nobody likes adding a bunch of bulkiness to a device as sleek as the Note 10 Lite. And with Anccer’s Ultra-thin cover, you won’t have to worry about bulk as this case is only 0.8mm thick. This provides a lightweight way to protect your new phone, and the PC material will provide some extra grip so it doesn’t slip.
One problem that is solved with the Ringke Fusion X is that it works with many third-party screen protectors. So you can get all of the protection you need, without sacrificing anything. Plus, the backplate comes in a couple of different patterns, so the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will still shine without needing to be taken out of the case.
The KuGi Soft TPU Case is great due to the fact that it is form-fitted to your Note 10 Lite, making it feel like it’s barely there. The textured pattern gives you a better grip on the phone itself, and the raised edges protect your screen and camera from scratches. There are also three different colors to choose from, so you can find a case that fits your style.
Who doesn’t love a case that stands out from the rest? The SunStory Quicksand Glitter case does this by offering great protection with the polycarbonate back cover and TPU bumpers. Plus, the glitter moves around as you use the phone, which will draw some attention and acts a great conversation starter.
The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is already extremely versatile, but what’s wrong with making it even more? Olixar’s Wallet Case does this with its faux leather material that is slim and gives you quick access to your ID and credit card. With the magnetic clasp, you won’t have to worry about the front flap accidentally opening, and you can easily prop up your Note 10 Lite to watch some movies.
Ghostek is known for making some pretty great cases, and that includes the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. The Covert sports a grippy design with added protection around the edges, along with a built-in kickstand on the back. This case comes in three colors, perfect for matching just about any style.
If protection is the name of the game, then the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro is one of the best Galaxy Note 10 Lite cases. With three layers of protection, including a built-in screen protector, and a few colors to choose from, this case is fantastic. There’s even a built-in kickstand on the back, for those who want to prop up their phone during their lunch break.
One of the great things about the CoverON Bumper Case is that while there are five colors to choose from, those are just the bumper colors. The polycarbonate backplate is completely clear, making it easy to still show off the sleek design of the Note 10 Lite.
