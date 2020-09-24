Azealia Banks Demands That Kanye West Pays Her for ‘Stolen Choreography’ Among Others

WENN

In a separate post, the controversial femcee also urges Kanye to apologize to some people including his wife Kim Kardashian, daughter North and Taylor Swift.

–

Azealia Banks is coming at Kanye West, who is currently fighting for artists to have masters of their own music. Using the momentum, Azealia has taken to Twitter to publicly demand that the “Gold Digger” spitter pays her for things he has yet to pay.

“Now pay me for the yeezy modular kit I designed and the months of consultation that went with it,” the controversial femcee wrote on the blue bird app on Wednesday, September 23. “pay me for my work on skims, and pay matthew pasterisa for the stolen choreography for the fade video.”

In a separate post, she also urged Kanye to apologize to some people including his wife Kim Kardashian, daughter North and Taylor Swift. “Apologize for calling that black girl at your rally sistah souljah, apologize for calling your wife a whore, apologize for terrorizing north west with that abortion meltdown, apologize for sexually harrasing taylor swift, congratulate teyana taylor on her new baby,” she added.

She also poked fun at Kanye who asked for Elon Musk‘s approval before “giving all Good music artist back the 50% share I have of their masters.” Azealia wrote, “The fact that a white man has to convince Kanye to do right by his own people is peak comedy. I hate laughing at black male mediocrity but Kanye’s too old to be this hyped off the crumbs of attention he gets from men who wouldn’t dare initiate a true project with him.”

She doubled down on the shade in an Instagram post. Sharing a screenshot of her tweet, the “Big Big Beat” rapper wrote in the caption, “Even Elon Can Tell Kanye is an idiot. This is f***ing embarrassing at this point. What happened to the flying car? Lol. Kanye posting this like some badge of honor just screams of Daddy Issues.”

<br />

She added, “After complaining about unfair treatment of black artists, It literally took a white man to convince Kanye to amend the bad contracts he himself gave out to black artists. This is getting f***ing pathetic.”