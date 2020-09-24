Azealia Banks Blasts Kanye West: Pay Me!!

Kanye West tweeted on Wednesday that he would be giving all G.O.O.D. Music artists 50% of their royalties back — and rapper Azealia Banks says that Ye owes her money for work she did for his Yeezy brand.

“Now pay me for the yeezy modular kit I designed and the months of consultation that went with it, pay me for my work on skims, and pay matthew pasterisa for the stolen choreography for the fade video,” Banks wrote in response to his tweet.

She also demanded that he make several apologies, including to his wife, Kim Kardashian.

“Apologize for calling that black girl at your rally sistah souljah, apologize for calling your wife a whore, apologize for terrorizing north west with that abortion meltdown, apologize for sexually harrasing taylor swift, congratulate teyana taylor on her new baby.”

Should Kanye apologize for all of those things or is Azealia Banks tripping?