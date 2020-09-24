Azealia Banks Blasts Kanye West: Pay Me!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
8

Kanye West tweeted on Wednesday that he would be giving all G.O.O.D. Music artists 50% of their royalties back — and rapper Azealia Banks says that Ye owes her money for work she did for his Yeezy brand.

 “Now pay me for the yeezy modular kit I designed and the months of consultation that went with it, pay me for my work on skims, and pay matthew pasterisa for the stolen choreography for the fade video,” Banks wrote in response to his tweet.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR