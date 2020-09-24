Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S,P/ASX 200 down 0.81% By .com

Matilda Coleman
.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the fell 0.81%.

The best performers of the session on the were Abacus Property Group (ASX:), which rose 3.61% or 0.10 points to trade at 2.87 at the close. Meanwhile, Mirvac Group (ASX:) added 3.38% or 0.07 points to end at 2.14 and Janus Henderson Group PLC DRC (ASX:) was up 3.16% or 0.85 points to 27.72 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Avita Therapeutics Inc (ASX:), which fell 7.20% or 0.540 points to trade at 6.960 at the close. Ramelius Resources Ltd (ASX:) declined 6.48% or 0.140 points to end at 2.020 and Nufarm Ltd (ASX:) was down 6.45% or 0.28 points to 4.06.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 921 to 369 and 302 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P/ASX 200 options, was down 1.36% to 19.444.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.65% or 12.15 to $1856.25 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in November fell 1.08% or 0.43 to hit $39.50 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract fell 0.96% or 0.40 to trade at $41.37 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.54% to 0.7036, while AUD/JPY fell 0.62% to 74.08.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.06% at 94.495.

