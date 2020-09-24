Arizona Metals Corp announces that Kay Mine drilling up-dip of the Hinge Zone intersects 39.9 m of 3.4% CuEq (incl. 3.5 m of 11.6% CuEq and 3.5 m of 6.6% CuEq) and down-dip hits 38.4 m of 2.9% CuEq, (incl. 12.5 m of 6.0 % CuEq)

Article content continued

Gold content was determined by fire assay of a 30-gram charge with ICP finish (ALS method Au-AA23). Silver and 32 other elements were analyzed by ICP methods with four-acid digestion (ALS method ME-ICP61a). Over-limit samples for Au, Ag, Cu, and Zn were determined by ore-grade analyses Au-GRA21, Ag-OG62, Cu-OG62, and Zn-OG62, respectively.

ALS Laboratories is independent of Arizona Metals Corp. and its Vancouver facility is ISO 17025 accredited. ALS also performed its own internal QA/QC procedures to assure the accuracy and integrity of results. Parameters for ALS’ internal and Arizona Metals’ external blind quality control samples were acceptable for the samples analyzed. Arizona Metals is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein.

