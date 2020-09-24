Ari Fletcher Posts Loving Birthday Tribute To Moneybagg Yo

Ari Fletcher took to social media to post a loving tribute to her boyfriend, Moneybagg Yo.

Yo’s birthday antics went viral this week after he go all the way turnt up for his birthday celebrations, which ultimately ended in shots being fired.

Over recent months, Moneybagg has been showering Ari with gifts, and Twitter went wild when Ari copped him a Maybach for his birthday.

“Thank you for loving me, correcting me when I’m wrong, never letting me quit when I wanna give up, being a man of your word, making me a priority when I know you got a million things on your plate, always being protective and making sure I’m okay,” she wrote alongside a picture of Moneybagg sitting on his new ride.

“I see how hard you work everyday and how much you do for everybody else. You a king, you deserve it all gang. ❤️”

Are Ari and Moneybagg relationship “goals” or nah?