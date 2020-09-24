Apple says it rejected 150,000+ apps last year for violating its privacy guidelines and has removed 60M+ user reviews that it believes to be spam so far in 2020 (William Gallagher/AppleInsider)

William Gallagher / AppleInsider:

Apple says it rejected 150,000+ apps last year for violating its privacy guidelines and has removed 60M+ user reviews that it believes to be spam so far in 2020  —  Apple is promoting a series of new series of statistics revealing details of App Store operations, plus how the Apple Developer Program has grown.

