Apple says it rejected 150,000+ apps last year for violating its privacy guidelines and has removed 60M+ user reviews that it believes to be spam so far in 2020 (William Gallagher/AppleInsider)

Apple says it rejected 150,000+ apps last year for violating its privacy guidelines and has removed 60M+ user reviews that it believes to be spam so far in 2020 — Apple is promoting a series of new series of statistics revealing details of App Store operations, plus how the Apple Developer Program has grown.
