Apple releases iOS 14.0.1 with bug fixes for widgets, default app settings, more

Following last week’s release of iOS 14 to the general public, Apple released a bug fix update today in the form of iOS 14.0.1. Today’s update brings fixes for iOS 14 home screen widgets, default app settings, and more.

Apple has also released iPadOS 14.0.1, watchOS 7.0.1, macOS Catalina 10.15.7, and tvOS 14.0.1.

Last week, highlighted an apparent bug in iOS 14 that caused your default browser or mail app setting to reset to Mail or Safari when your iPhone or iPad rebooted. Today’s update to iOS 14.0.1 resolves that issue, ensuring that you only have to set your default app preferences once.

Apple also says that today’s release of iOS 14.0.1 includes a fix for the Apple News widget that caused images from appearing, as well as bug fixes related to WiFi connectivity and email sending with some mail providers. For iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus users, there’s a fix for an issue that could have affected camera previews.

Here are the full release notes for today’s iOS 14.0.1 update:

Fixes an issue that could cause default browser and mail settings to reset after restarting your iPhone

Addresses an issue that could prevent camera previews from displaying on iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus

Fixes an issue that could prevent your iPhone from connecting to Wi-Fi networks

Resolves an issue that could prevent sending email with some mail providers

Addresses an issue that could prevent images from appearing in the News widget

Apple says that watchOS 7.0.1 “fixes an issue where some payment cards in Wallet were disabled for some users.”

iOS 14.0.1 is rolling out today to all iPhone users, and you’ll be able to update by heading to the Settings app and choosing “Software Update.” Note that if you don’t see the update immediately, keep checking as it may take a few minutes to hit your device.

