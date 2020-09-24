Anil Kapoor reveals the one fashion accessory he is obsessed with



Anil Kapoor is always told that he doesn’t look his age. The actor believes in living the fit life and therefore exercises regularly and takes care of his diet too. The actor is also known for his style apart from his stellar acting. Anil Kapoor likes to keep it sharp whenever he steps out and he can easily rock everything from athleisure to formal wear.



We came across an interview of the actor where he is questioned about the one fashion accessory he is obsessed with and he quickly reverted saying, “Sunglasses, I have a lot of sunglasses and I love wearing them. My family has barred me from buying anymore of them. But yes, I love wearing sunglasses.” The actor knows how to glam up in a jiffy, we must say.