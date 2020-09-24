Andrew Richter: The rapid need for rapid response tests

Article content continued

And yet, months later, there are still no Cubes. At first, Spartan and Health Canada said that there was a problem with the swabs, which the company promised would be fixed quickly. That was back in May.

Since then there has been virtually no news from the company. At this point, there is good reason to doubt that the device will ever become available. And yet, Ottawa signed a contract with this company despite its technology being premature and its rollout anything but guaranteed.

In contrast, in the U.S., several rapid testing devices have now been approved and deployed by the millions. The two best known ones are made by large multinational corporations, Quidel and Becton Dickenson, both of which are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Both companies have made applications for approval by Health Canada, but they seem to be going nowhere.

For its part, Health Canada has said that “patient safety” could be compromised by the introduction of potentially inaccurate tests. In fairness, there is not much doubt that the rapid tests are not as accurate as the standard PCR swab, but the question is how significant that difference is and whether this lack of accuracy is made up for by the many more tests that could be administered. Dr. Naylor has suggested this, saying that a person could take a rapid test multiple times, and if positive, then take a PCR test to confirm the result.

There is also the related question of how patient safety is safeguarded in Canada if people are unable to get a test in the first place, or how, with winter fast approaching, Canadians will soon risk getting sick by having to stand in lines for hours, outdoors, waiting to get swabbed. I believe this scenario is the greater risk to patient safety.