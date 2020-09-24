Andrew Johns urges Penrith Panthers players to avoid social media

Rugby league legend Andrew Johns has urged Penrith Panthers players to avoid social media after a string of vile rumours circulated online for months.

The Panthers earlier this week were forced to consult with lawyers to see whether any action could be taken against those responsible for the rumours.

“Panthers have been made aware of false allegations circulating on social media alleging inappropriate relationships between a former staff member and current staff members,” the club said in a statement.

Johns said the news made him feel sick to the stomach while discussing just how dangerous social media can be with its potential to spread rumours so rapidly.

Penrith Panthers 2020 (Getty)

“It makes me sick to my stomach,” Johns told Wide World of Sports’ Immortal Behaviour.

“People can get there and make up these rumours online and all of a sudden it spreads and it’s the gospel.

“It’s just so wrong. Social media is so wrong.”

After missing out on the finals in season 2019, the Panthers have stunned pundits and fans this year by emerging as premiership favourites with the minor premiership locked up for 2020.

With just one week to go before finals footy kicks off, Johns said he hoped the senior players of the club would help lead the younger squad members in not letting the social media drama affect their performances.

The Newcastle Knights legend said if the club was serious about making noise in this year’s finals series, then sacrifices surrounding social media would need to be made.

“Not if they’ve called the lawyers in and they get on top of it,” Johns replied when asked if the social media rumours could hurt the club.

“I’m sure their senior players, I know it’s easy to say, but would be telling them don’t look at it and don’t get on social media.

“But that’s the most logical thing to do. The most common-sense is don’t look at social media for the rest of the year.

“Whether they can or not, I don’t know because it’s an addiction.

“Whenever I’ve been in successful teams and we’ve won premierships, there’s always that sacrifice.

“Whether it’s certain players giving up junk food and chocolate or they don’t have a beer a month.

“You find when you do make those sacrifices, those good things happen.”