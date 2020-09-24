Andrew Johns, Brad Fittler expert predictions

Brad Fittler expects the Roosters to enter the finals with a ruthless warning to the other contenders after the draw through up a perfect playoffs audition for the two-time defending premiers in Round 20.

The Roosters will clash with arch-rivals South Sydney on Nine’s Friday Night Footy tomorrow night and while other finalists have chosen to rest star players, Trent Robinson has picked a 17 that will closely resemble their side for next weekend’s qualifying final – a likely clash with the Melbourne Storm.

Fittler, a Roosters premiership-winning captain and club legend, told Wide World of Sports why the club would never entertain resting gun players against the Rabbitohs.

“You’re under direction when you play for the Roosters every time you play against the Bunnies it is life or death,” Fittler said on Freddy & Joey’s Tips.

He added that the Roosters could afford to sit a couple of forwards out due to the incredible strength in depth at the club’s disposal.

“It’s unsure who’s going to play at the moment. Isaac Liu’s out, Lindsay Collins has been rested. They’ve got a good side, they’ve got a good side.”

Both Fittler and Andrew Johns tipped the Roosters to win, although the Eighth Immortal is expecting to see a reaction from the Rabbitohs after their surprise loss to the Bulldogs last Thursday night.

That disappointing defeat puts them back in seventh position and facing an elimination final road trip to Newcastle unless results go their way this weekend.

“I’m going to go the Roosters, just,” Johns said. “I don’t think it’s going to be lopsided. The Bunnies will bounce back after that loss against the Bulldogs.”

Brad Fittler: Cowboys, Knights, Roosters, Panthers, Sharks, Eels, Warriors, Dragons

Andrew Johns: Cowboys, Knights, Roosters, Panthers, Sharks, Eels, Warriors, Storm

Peter Sterling: Broncos, Knights, Roosters, Panthers, Sharks, Eels, Sea Eagles, Dragons

Ruan Sims: Broncos, Knights, Roosters, Panthers, Sharks, Eels, Manly, Dragons

James Bracey: Cowboys, Knights, Roosters, Panthers, Raiders, Eels, Warriors, Storm

Billy Slater: Broncos, Knights, Roosters, Panthers, Sharks, Eels, Warriors, Storm

Allana Ferguson: Cowboys, Knights, Roosters, Panthers, Raiders, Eels, Warriors, Storm

The Mole: Cowboys, Knights, Roosters, Panthers, Raiders, Eels, Warriors, Storm

Darren Lockyer: Broncos, Titans, Roosters, Panthers, Raiders, Eels, Warriors, Storm

Tim Elbra: Broncos, Titans, Roosters, Panthers, Sharks, Eels, Warriors, Dragons

Ben Glover: Broncos, Knights, Roosters, Panthers, Sharks, Eels, Warriors, Dragons

