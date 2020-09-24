Amy Jackson went all out for her son Andrea’s first birthday bash

Amy Jackson did a few Hindi films like Ek Deewana Tha and Singh Is Bliing. But she really rocked the South film industry with several blockbusters. The actress however is currently enjoying the best phase of her life. The actress and her London-based businessman fiancé George Panayiotou turned parents last year. And the couple has been leaving us in a state of awww ever since, with adorable clicks of their baby boy on social media.

Recently Amy Jackson shared a video of her son Andrea’s first birthday bash. In the video, she shows us the lavish birthday party she threw for him. Right from the décor for the party to the three-tiered big cake, everything had a fantasy-life theme to it. Andrea is seen in a cute gray suit. He seems to be enjoying the balloons and the pop of colours around him. Amy Jackson captioned the video saying, ‘My beautiful baby boy’s special day.’ Check out the video below it out.











The video has garnered enormous comments from people who’re completely smitten by the tiny tot’s smile. Amy Jackson was last seen in 2.0 along with Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth.