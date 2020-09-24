Amtrak is offering a buy one, get one free sale

Just in for fall foliage season, Amtrak is offering a buy one get one free deal on its Northeast Regional and Acela trains.

Travelers can bring a friend for free when they buy one full adult rail fare in Amtrak’s Acela Business Class seats and Northeast Regional coach seats by Sept. 30 for travel between Sept. and Dec. 12.

Guests on Northeast Regional trains can travel between Boston and New York for $69 on Northeast Regional and $99 on Acela; between Boston and Washington, D.C. for $104 on Northeast Regional and $129 on Acela; and between Boston and Philadelphia for $69 on Northeast Regional and $129 on Acela.

Blackout dates are Nov. -25 as well as every Friday and Sunday and upgrades are not permitted. Customers must make reservations at least three days prior to travel.

Fares are subject to availability and Amtrak is waiving all change and cancellation fees for reservations made by Sept. 30.

Travelers can check out the safety and cleaning measures in place, as well as coronavirus travel restrictions by state on Amtrak’s website. Tickets are available at amtrak.com.